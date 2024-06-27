Blackpool right-back Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, who is a target for Lincoln City, has also drawn interest from newly-promoted championship side Oxford United, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Nottingham Forest academy graduate did not feature that heavily for Blackpool last season, ending the League One season with 21 appearances overall.

Fellow League One outfit Lincoln City have been attempting to secure a deal for the player as they try to fill the void left by the departure of Lasse Sorensen for Huddersfield.

Their work though has now been made complicated by the entry of Oxford United onto the scene.

The U’s are preparing for life in the second tier of English football after earning promotion via the playoffs and have shortlisted Lawrence-Gabriel as a candidate for the full-back position.

Given that the right-back will enter the final 12 months of his contract in July, he could be available on a cut-price deal.

Lawrence-Gabriel came through the youth ranks at Nottingham Forest, but sprung to prominence while on loan at Blackpool.

They then signed him permanently, but the defender could be set for a new challenge this summer.