Southampton have seen one of their stars pick his next destination and only administrative details remain to be resolved before the agreement can be signed.

Saints boss Russell Martin is taking stock of his squad ahead of a season back in the Premier League for the south coast side.

A number of players who were away from St Mary’s on loan are due back at the club, with question marks over their futures.

Brazilian defender Lycano exited Saints last summer after their relegation from the Premier League and joined Qatari side Al-Gharafa on loan.

He has headed back from the club at the end of his stint, but is now poised to leave Southampton permanently.

Two Brazilian sides in the shape of Atletico-MG and Botafogo have been scrapping over Lycano in recent days.

Now, according to Brazilian outlet UOL, Atletico-MG have ‘won the battle’ for the defender and he is set to join.

It is suggested that only administrative issues remain to be resolved before the deal can be signed off.

Atletico-MG will pay Southampton a fee of around €5m to sign Lycano.

Staying in Qatar was an option for the defender, but he made clear his desire to instead head back to Brazil.

Saints signed Lycano from Torino in the summer of 2021.