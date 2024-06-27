Sheffield Wednesday will likely confirm the arrival of midfielder Svante Inglesson on Friday, with the player having now signed a contract with the Owls.

The former Sweden Under-21 international most recently turned out for Hansa Rostock in Germany’s second tier.

Owls boss Danny Rohl wants Ingelsson at Hillsborough and the Championship side have been working to deliver for their manager.

The deal is now done and Ingelsson has signed his contract with Sheffield Wednesday, according to Swedish daily Aftonbladet.

Ingelsson, 26, is now due to be officially presented by Sheffield Wednesday and that could happen as soon as Friday.

Hansa Rostock’s relegation from the 2. Bundesliga was the spark for the Swedish midfielder to move on and he is heading for England.

He made 30 league appearances for Hansa Rostock over the course of last season and was booked nine times.

Inglesson started his career at Swedish side Kalmar, but moved to Italy with Udinese in 2017.

Rohl will be looking for the Swede to make a big impact for Sheffield Wednesday next term.