Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham are yet to make a concrete move for Albert Gudmundsson despite being ‘still well-informed’ about the Genoa attacker this summer, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

The 27-year-old attacker had a solid last season at Genoa, scoring 14 times in 35 Serie A appearances for the Italian club.

He has three years left on his contract but Genoa are expected to sell him after resisting offers for the Iceland international in the last winter transfer window.

A move to the Premier League has been mooted and Tottenham and West Ham are amongst the clubs believed to be interested in the forward.

It has been claimed that Tottenham and West Ham have gathered all the information on the player for a move this summer.

However, the two Premier League clubs are yet to make any concrete moves to land the attacker in the ongoing transfer window, but are said to be ‘still well-informed’ about Gudmundsson.

For the moment, there are no concrete talks for the attacker to leave Genoa this summer.

Inter Milan are amongst the top Serie A clubs who are keeping a close eye on Gudmundsson as well.

Premier League sides may be waiting for the start of a new PSR period, which kicks off in July, to accelerate their transfer business.