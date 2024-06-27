Tottenham Hotspur are just one of three Premier League clubs who are keen on snapping up Sevilla hitman Youssef En-Nesyri.

En-Nesyri has been tipped to move on the move from Sevilla this summer as he enters the final 12 months of his contract with the Spanish side.

The 27-year-old striker is not short of interest and Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce would like to take him to Turkey.

They face Premier League competition for En-Nesyri though as, in addition to Tottenham, two other English sides are keen, according to Turkish journalist Omer Celikbasli.

Who the other two sides are is unclear, but West Ham have previously been linked with the striker this summer.

Given En-Nesyri’s contractual situation, clubs may be smelling a potential bargain.

The striker has an impressive goal record and struck 20 times in 41 games across all competitions for Sevilla last term.

En-Nesyri went on a run of six goals in his last eight La Liga games last season, including a brace against Villarreal and a last day goal against Barcelona.