Wolves are confident that they will snap up Aston Villa target Jorgen Stand Larsen from Spanish side Celta Vigo, according to the BBC.

Molineux boss Gary O’Neil wants to make sure he has more firepower at his fingertips for the new season and the club are looking to Spain to back him.

Strand Larsen, who is on the books at Celta Vigo, is the man Wolves want and he has also attracted the attention of Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

Wolves appear to be the side in the lead and it is claimed there is confidence that a deal worth €30m will be done.

Strand Larsen, 24, scored 13 goals in La Liga for a struggling Celta Vigo side over the course of last season.

They improved towards the end of the campaign, after Rafael Benitez was sacked, and Strand Larsen struck four goals in his final nine La Liga outings of the campaign.

Wolves have seen enough of the Norway international to be convinced and are looking to wrap up the deal.

Moving to Molineux is likely to be a hugely attractive prospect for the former FC Groningen striker.