The race for Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur target Riccardo Calafiori will ‘come to life’ after the end of Euro 2024 and an auction could take place.

The Italy defender had a brilliant last season at Bologna who qualified for the Champions League for the first time in the club’s history.

New Juventus boss Thiago Motta is pushing to reunite with Calafiori in Turin in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The Bianconeri though face big Premier League competition as Arsenal and Tottenham are going head to head for him, while Liverpool are also serious suitors.

And, according to Spanish outlet Relevo, the battle for Calafiori will ‘come to life’ after Euro 2024.

The centre-back is busy with the Italy squad who have reached the last 16 of the European Championship.

He is only likely to look at the offers on his table and make a decision at the end of the summer tournament in Germany.

It is also suggested that an auction for the Bologna man could take place in the coming weeks.

Calafiori’s suitors are trying to position themselves to make sure that they can pounce on the defender once Italy’s European Championship campaign ends.