Bayern Munich have been left shocked by the terms of Michael Olise’s release clause in his Crystal Palace contract, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Olise has given his consent to a move to the German giants despite interest from Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle United this summer.

Bayern Munich have agreed personal terms on a contract with the winger, and his representatives have also reached an agreement over their commission.

However, the German giants are finding the mechanism of triggering the release clause in his contract with Crystal Palace more complicated.

It has been claimed that the Bavarians have been left shocked that they will have to pay a higher figure than they thought.

They have now been made aware that the initial £43m was only meant to open talks with Olise for the transfer.

The final fee will actually touch the £50m mark and both Olise and his former club Reading are due cuts of the transfer fee.

Bayern Munich were unaware that a deal would be so expensive and now trying to negotiate down the fee.

Crystal Palace are standing firm on getting the initial £43m paid in full as Olise and Reading would take part of the fee from them as per their agreement.