Bayer Leverkusen have received no offers from England for Liverpool and Newcastle United target Odilon Kossounou yet.

The 23-year-old defender has been heavily linked with a big money switch to the Premier League this summer.

Leverkusen are planning to have Kossounou in their squad for next season, but they could be tested with bids.

It was recently claimed that talks are under way about a move to Liverpool for €45m, while Newcastle are also interested in the player.

According to German daily Bild though, Leverkusen have received no bid from England for the defender.

It is unclear whether one might come, but so far the German champions do not have a proposal on their table to study.

Leverkusen have not yet made an offer of a new contract to Kossounou, as has also been claimed, but exploratory talks about a possible deal have happened.

The Ivory Coast international joined Leverkusen from Belgian side Club Brugge in the summer of 2021, costing a fee of €23m.

Leverkusen stand to make a big profit if they sell this summer.