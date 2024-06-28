West Ham United have rejected a bid from Brazilian outfit Gremio for striker Michail Antonio, according to Sky Sports News.

Antonio’s contract was set to expire this summer, but West Ham have triggered a one-year extension.

The forward’s future at the London Stadium is still subject to speculation with the club actively looking to bring in a striker.

Antonio has attracted interest from Saudi Arabia and he is now attracting offers from South America as well.

It has been claimed that Brazilian side Gremio have failed with a bid to sign the forward from the Premier League side this summer.

West Ham knocked back an offer worth £500,000 from the Brazilian outfit for the 34-year-old attacker in the ongoing transfer window.

If the Hammers are to sell him it would likely take a lot more than that figure to get him out of the London Stadium.

Antonio has been a brilliant player for the Hammers over the years and has scored 82 times in 308 appearances for the club.