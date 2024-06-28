Brighton & Hove Albion have made a €7m bid for Southampton target Malick Yalcouye, IFK Goteborg’s teen wonderkid, who has been dubbed ‘clearly better’ than Lucas Bergvall.

Yalcouye is just 18 years old but has been turning heads with his displays at senior level for Goteborg.

Scouts have been flocking to watch the midfielder in action and Goteborg are clear about the level of talent they feel they have on their hands.

Bergvall is joining Tottenham this summer from Swedish side Djurgarden and there are big expectations attached to him.

For Goteborg sporting director Ola Larsson though, Yalcouye is ‘clearly better’ than the Spurs bound talent.

Larsson said in March: “After all, Bergvall has played more matches in the league but I think Malick is clearly better than him.”

Southampton have been trying to sign Yalcouye, but now it is Brighton who have made a solid move to take the lead.

According to Swedish daily Expressen, Brighton have put an offer of €7m on the table for Yalcouye and are holding talks that have been described as ‘positive’.

The Seagulls are hopeful that they will be able to get a deal over the line.

Southampton are claimed to have bid themselves, but Brighton are now in pole position to take the 18-year-old midfielder to the Premier League.

Yalcouye has also been linked with Gent, Ajax and PSV Eindhoven.