Huddersfield Town are yet to agree fee with Charlton Athletic to sign Alfie May, though they remain interested in the player, according to the South London Press.

May enjoyed an impressive League One campaign with the Addicks last season and finished as the division’s highest goal scorer with 23 goals.

Huddersfield Town’s scouts took note of his form and have been hot on his heels as they attempt to secure a move back to the Championship immediately.

They are working on getting the deal over the line but no fee has been agreed yet between the two clubs, despite suggestions to the contrary.

May has a contract with Huddersfield that runs until next summer but the Terriers have the option to extend it by a further year.

And they will not want to sell their prized asset for a cut-price deal.

It therefore remains to be seen how much Huddersfield have to offer to get a deal done.

May’s former club Cheltenham Town will earn a portion of the transfer fee since they inserted a sell-on clause in the 30-year-old’s contract while selling him to Charlton in 2023.