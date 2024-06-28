Chelsea could come to the table to do a deal with Newcastle United for Alexander Isak before Sunday night’s PSR deadline if one of two things happen, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Newcastle are now coming under pressure to raise funds before the PSR deadline at the end of the month.

The Magpies had been counting on shifting Yankuba Minteh off the books, but the winger has turned down a move to Lyon.

Chelsea have been linked with a possible move for Isak, but the Blues believe the sums Newcastle would want make the idea a non-starter.

There is scope for that to change though.

If Newcastle’s desperation to bring in cash means they significantly drop Isak’s asking price, then Chelsea could talk about a deal.

The other possibility that could bring Chelsea to the table is if Newcastle ask about putting Blues players in a deal for Isak.

Newcastle have been firmly opposed to selling Isak as they view him as a key player and part of their long term project.

The Magpies will likely be reluctant to change that view, but they are now under pressure due to the approaching PSR deadline.