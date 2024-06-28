Leicester City midfielder and Chelsea target Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall postponed a summer holiday to stay in the UK due to the transfer activity around him, according to the BBC.

Dewsbury-Hall looked like he could move to Brighton after they agreed a deal with Leicester for cash and Jakub Moder.

Brighton even went as far as scheduling a medical, but Dewsbury-Hall has now rejected the Seagulls and Chelsea have put in a bid for him.

So intense is the transfer activity around Dewsbury-Hall that he postponed a summer holiday abroad he had planned to take.

The midfielder was aware he is in demand and chose to remain in the UK rather than head abroad on a pre-arranged break.

He could soon have to speak to Chelsea, who have put in a bid for him.

Dewsbury-Hall has already spoken to new Leicester boss Steve Cooper and that conversation happened before his holiday was due to happen.

All eyes are now on whether Chelsea’s bid for the midfielder is high enough to be accepted; the Foxes do have PSR concerns and selling Dewsbury-Hall would help for that purpose.