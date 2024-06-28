Trabzonspor have an agreement with Southampton striker Paul Onuachu on wages, but have yet to find a deal with the Saints.

The tall striker was a powerful presence in Trabzonspor’s attack last season while on loan from Southampton.

They are desperate to have him back at the club, but doing a deal with Southampton has proven tough as Saints look for a permanent sale as opposed to another loan.

The Turkish club have made progress and, according to to Turkish journalist Hasan Tuncel, there is now a wage agreement with Onuachu.

Trabzonspor will pay the striker €500,000 to €600,000 more than his current salary.

No agreement though exists with Southampton yet.

Trabzonspor have not made a breakthrough with Saints and as long as that piece is missing, they cannot complete the Onuachu transfer jigsaw.

The club have been busy lately, signing three players who played in the UK last term in Borna Barisic, John Lundstram and Ozan Tufan.