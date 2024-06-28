Celtic are closely tracking BK Hacken teen talent Pontus Dahbo and the Swedish side have a price in mind if the Bhoys act upon their interest.

Hacken have brought in substantial cash through selling players in recent years, with Benie Traore, Ibrahim Sadiq and Momodou Sonko all departing on big fees.

Young midfielder Amane Romeo is expected to be the next off the production line, with the 20-year-old attracting big interest.

Beyond Romeo, Dahbo is considered potentially the next big thing and Celtic are, according to Swedish outlet Fotboll Direkt, tracking him closely.

It is unclear if the Scottish champions will make a bid for the 18-year-old midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, or keep watching him and wait.

If the Bhoys do try to sign Dahbo now then Hacken will demand a fee of around €4m.

The midfielder penned a new Hacken deal in early 2023 which runs until the end of 2025.

Dahbo has had 12 outings in the Swedish top flight for Hacken so far this year, but is only being eased into the action, with the majority of his game time coming from the bench.

He has been capped by Sweden up to Under-19 level.