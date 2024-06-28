Antonio Conte’s Napoli are waiting for the outcome of talks between Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou and Spurs defender Radu Dragusin as they eye a possible swoop this summer.

The centre-back joined Tottenham from Genoa in the winter window but struggled for minutes in the latter half of last season and his agent was quick to warn that the situation would be assessed in the summer.

The defender has been impressive for Romania and Conte is interested in taking him back to Italy with Napoli this summer.

With Romania reaching the last 16 of the Euros, the defender’s future remains very much unclear and no decision is imminent on whether he will be leaving Spurs this summer.

He is claimed to be open to joining Napoli, but according to Italian daily Tuttosport (via CalcioNapoli 24) a final decision will only be taken after he speaks to Postecoglou.

Dragusin wants to have a meeting with the Spurs boss to see whether he will be playing regular football next season.

A return to Italy appeals to him but he will only make a call following the talks with the Australian manager.

It is unclear whether Postecoglou would be open to letting the defender leave after just a few months at Spurs.