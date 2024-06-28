Crystal Palace have agreed a deal to let promising goalkeeper Owen Goodman move to AFC Wimbledon, according to the South London Press.

The Eagles have been assessing the promising players in their ranks ahead of making decisions on possible loans.

Goodman, 20, spent last season on loan at Colchester United, honing his skills in the senior game.

Palace feel the same is in order for the goalkeeper in the new season and have agreed he can head to AFC Wimbledon.

It will mean another spell in League Two for the young Eagles star.

Johnnie Jackson’s men finished in mid-table in League Two last term and Goodson will be looking to be part of a promotion tilt.

It is unclear when AFC Wimbledon will confirm the arrival of the goalkeeper, but the deal is done.

Goodman, 20, is a product of Crystal Palace’s youth set-up and has been capped by England at Under-20s level.