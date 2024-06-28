Derby County are poised to complete the free transfer capture of experienced attacker Kayden Jackson, who made 199 appearances for Ipswich Town, according to Sky Sports News.

Paul Warne has been looking to boost his squad upon the Rams’ return to the Championship from League One.

Forward Jackson is leaving Ipswich when his contract runs out at the end of the month and Warne wants him at Derby.

Derby have won the race for Jackson and he will put pen to paper with the Rams when his deal expires at Portman Road.

Jackson made 199 appearances for Ipswich during his time at the club, having joined in 2018.

He clocked 29 outings for Kieran McKenna’s side last season and helped them to win promotion to the Premier League.

Now Jackson will sink his teeth into another challenge as Warne bids to keep Derby away from drop danger in the Championship.

Jackson has agreed to sign a three-year contract at Derby and will be looking to make an early impact in pre-season.