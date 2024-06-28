Everton are also interested in getting their hands on West Ham defensive target Jake O’Brien at Lyon, according to the Daily Mirror.

West Ham’s pursuit of Max Kilman is not going their way as Wolves rejected their first bid and are sticking to their £45m asking price,

The Hammers are considering going back with a second bid while looking at several alternatives in England and across Europe.

Lyon’s 23-year-old centre-back, O’Brien, has emerged as a potential target for West Ham and they are considering making a move for him.

However, it appears that they could have Premier League competition for his signature from Everton.

The Toffees are in the market to add more defensive options to their squad this summer.

The Irish defender is on their radar and the club are weighing up making a move for him this summer.

They still do not intend to sell Jarrad Branthwaite but are looking at ways to further reinforce their rearguard ahead of the new season.

Everton are losing Ben Godfrey, who is joining Italian side Atalanta.