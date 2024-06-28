Everton are considering whether or not to join the race for Hull City winger Jaden Philogene, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Philogene caught the eye as part of a Hull side that went desperately close to finishing in a playoff spot in the Championship last term.

Liam Rosenior was sacked as boss earlier this summer, with Tim Walter brought in, but Walter may not be able to call upon Philogene.

Spanish giants Barcelona are one of a number of clubs keen on Philogene and they have been working on a deal.

Everton are also interested in the winger, but have not yet decided whether to get involved in the transfer scrap.

The Toffees are currently considering whether they should make a play for Philogene.

Sean Dyche would like to bring in a winger and the club have looked at Newcastle United man Yankuba Minteh.

Everton recently lost a winger in the shape of Lewis Dobbin, who was sold to Premier League rivals Aston Villa.