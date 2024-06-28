Ben Godfrey is scheduled for a medical with Atalanta late in the morning today ahead of sealing his exit from Everton this summer.

The 26-year-old defender is on the verge of leaving Everton in the ongoing transfer window.

Atalanta have a deal in place with Everton with the defender now set to be in Italy to complete the formalities of the transfer.

There were other clubs who wanted Godfrey as well but the defender was clear about wanting to join the Serie A side this summer.

According to Italian sports broadcaster Sky Italia, the defender will undergo a medical with the Italian side today.

Godfrey will be put through his paces in a medical by Atalanta this morning as they push to conclude the deal.

Personal terms are already in place between the player’s representatives and Atalanta for the move to go through.

Everton are set to bag an initial €10m from the sale of Godfrey who joined the club from Norwich in 2020 for an initial fee of €24m.