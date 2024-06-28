Talk that Ipswich Town would be paying between £20m and £25m for Chelsea star Omari Hutchinson is wide of the mark, according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

Hutchinson was a key man for Ipswich last season as they successfully won promotion from the Championship to the Premier League.

Town boss Kieran McKenna wants Hutchinson last following his loan stint and talks have been held with Chelsea.

Ipswich are closing in on Hutchinson, but talk that a fee would be between £20m and £25m is wide of the mark.

While the fee would represent a new record transfer outlay for Ipswich, it is not as high as the levels that have been claimed.

The agreement would not contain an option for Chelsea to buy Hutchinson back, but it would have a sell-on clause included.

Hutchinson made 44 outings in the Championship for Ipswich last term, scoring ten times.

McKenna will want to see the deal wrapped up quickly, with Hutchinson having had interest from a host of clubs based on his performances at Portman Road.