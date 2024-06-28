Newcastle United still need around £30m from player sales before the financial year cut-off to ease their PSR concerns, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The club entered the summer transfer window knowing that they needed player sales to ease their concerns about the Premier League’s spending rules.

Newcastle have been trying to move on players such as Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron, but Yankuba Minteh is seen as the one who could bring in serious cash.

However, they are yet to record any major sale ahead of the 30th June deadline when the financial year for football clubs ends.

It has been claimed that to alleviate PSR concerns, Newcastle still need to raise around £30m from player sales.

The 30th June cut-off is not a hard deadline as the Premier League could agree to include ‘near miss’ deals in the calculations as long as they are agreed.

However, the club are still running the risk of breaking PSR rules and attracting sanctions next season.

Minteh is seen as the player who could be sold in the coming days with Newcastle in talks to sell him to Lyon this summer.