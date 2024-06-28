Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell believes that West Ham loan signing Krisztian Hegyi still has scope to grow and at Fir Park, he will have the perfect opportunity to do that.

The Scottish Premiership club confirmed earlier in the day that they have managed to secure a deal for the goalkeeper to have him at the club for next season.

The Motherwell boss was delighted with his acquisition and insisted that with Hegyi he will now have two strong goalkeepers to fight it out for the number one spot.

Giving details of the move, Kettlewell told his club’s official website: “Krisztian arrived late last night.

“I’m pleased he has been able to join up with his new team-mates and spend time with his new team-mates.”

On what the West Ham goalkeeper will bring to the team, the manager added: “It can be tricky to recruit new keepers for a number of reasons but Krisztian brings quality and lots of potential.

“We now have two strong keepers at the club that can fight it out for that spot on the pitch come the start of the season.

“Krisztian has shown he has the ability and with him only being 21, it’s clear he can still grow and this is the perfect environment for him to do that.”

A product of West Ham’s youth academy, the 21-year-old has gone out on multiple loan spells, with the Motherwell one being his third.

He will be looking to play on a regular basis in the Scottish Premiership.