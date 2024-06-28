Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has turned down a move to Brighton & Hove Albion, while Chelsea have now put a bid in for the midfielder, according to the Athletic.

Brighton have been looking to snap up Dewsbury-Hall and a possible switch to the south coast looked to be on the cards in recent days.

It was claimed that Brighton have even booked a medical for Dewsbury-Hall after agreeing a deal which would see cash plus Jakub Moder go to Leicester City.

Now though Dewsbury-Hall has turned down the chance to move to Brighton and is expected to either stay at Leicester or join Chelsea.

New Blues boss Enzo Maresca is a big admirer of Dewsbury-Hall and feels he is the right fit for his Stamford Bridge squad.

Chelsea have now backed their manager by putting in a bid with Leicester for the player.

The ball is firmly in Leicester’s court over whether to accept the offer made by Chelsea for the 25-year-old midfielder.

There would not be expected to be any issues with Chelsea agreeing personal terms with Dewsbury-Hall if the deal is agreed between the clubs.

Dewsbury-Hall’s current deal at the King Power Stadium still has another three years left to run.