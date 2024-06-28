Manchester City have an asking price in mind for striker Liam Delap, with Southampton and Hull City both keen, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Delap, 21, was on loan at Hull in the Championship last season and found the back of the net eight times in 31 outings.

He saw a knee injury badly interrupt his campaign, but the Tigers saw more than enough to want him back again.

Premier League new boys Southampton are also interested in Delap as they stare at the prospect of losing Che Adams.

Manchester City are prepared to cash in on Delap and it is suggested that a bid of around £10m would do the trick.

Delap has now accumulated 68 appearances in the Championship in total, scoring 12 goals.

Manchester City believe the striker should command a fee in the region of £10m if they are to sell him.

Delap still has another two years to run on his contract at the Etihad Stadium.