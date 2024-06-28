Marseille now have a total agreement with Watford on the fee to be paid for Ismael Kone and how much the French giants will be forking out has been clarified.

Kone had a powerful season at Watford in the Championship despite the Hornets failing to challenge for promotion.

New Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi made landing Kone a priority for the club and they have delivered for the Italian.

According to French radio station RMC, Marseille now have a total agreement with Watford and Kone just needs to undergo his medical.

A five-year deal is in place for the midfielder to sign when he comes through the checks.

Marseille will pay Watford a fee of €12m for Kone and the agreement also includes add-ons.

Kone, 22 is currently in action with Canada at the Copa America in the United States.

He played in Canada’s games against Argentina, which ended in a 2-0 loss, and Peru, a 1-0 win.