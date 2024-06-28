West Ham United are keen on Lyon’s 23-year-old defender Jake O’Brien, but have made no formal approach for the player yet, according to Sky Sports News.

The six feet six-inch defender went to France only a year back after being sold by Crystal Palace.

He featured in 32 matches overall for the French giants and the club benefitted from his aerial presence inside the opposition penalty box, getting seven goal contributions from him.

He could now be on his way back to England, with interest emerging from Crystal Palace’s fellow Premier League side West Ham.

The Hammers are on the lookout for a new defender this season and have shortlisted the 23-year-old.

However, Julen Lopetegui’s side are yet to make any formal approach to Lyon for O’Brien.

Since Lyon have the player tied down with a contract until 2027, it remains to be seen how much West Ham would have to dish out to convince Lyon to sell.

O’Brien only earned his international debut for the Republic of Ireland this month in a friendly against Hungary.