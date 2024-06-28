Oxford United are leading several other clubs in the hunt to scoop up Tottenham Hotspur forward Jamie Donley, according to the BBC.

Donley is expected to be sent out on a loan spell for next season as Spurs look for him to continue his development.

The 19-year-old is not short of options, with clubs in both the Championship and League One looking to land him on loan.

Donley, who made his senior Spurs debut last season, has proven himself a goal threat at youth level with the north London side.

It is Oxford United who currently look the most likely to benefit from his skills next season as they are leading the race for him and are in talks.

The U’s secured promotion to the Championship last term and that would give Donley a platform to show what he can do in the second tier.

Oxford United are due to open their campaign at home to last season’s playoff semi-finalists Norwich City.

They then head to take on Coventry City and boss Des Buckingham will hope he will be able to call upon Donley for both clashes.