Feyenoord attacker Igor Paixao admits he keeps getting asked if he will be following Arne Slot to Liverpool.

The 24-year-old Brazilian shone under Slot at Feyenoord and won the Dutch Eredivisie title and the Dutch Cup.

Slot is expected to have an influence on transfer policy at Liverpool as the Reds look to strengthen the squad for their new manager.

The Reds are known to be looking for a wide attacker and Paixao, who operates on the flank, could fit the bill.

Paixao admits that he is constantly being asked whether he will move to Liverpool this summer, but does not know anything and is just waiting to see how things play out.

He told Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte when asked if he is going to Liverpool: “I am listening and watching social media.

“Lots of people always tagging me and asking: are you going to Liverpool?

“I don’t know anything, I’m just waiting.

“But Dutch football is pretty cool. Intensity is the big difference.”

Paixao admits that Slot had an impact on him, working to help him develop, and is sure Feyenoord will miss him, but stressed he deserves the Liverpool job.

“He also helped me with my arrival, with my evolution, and I felt like I was helping him.

“I’m glad everything worked out. He did an exceptional job with our squad.

“I just have to thank him and wish him success at Liverpool. He’ll be missed, but he has to keep working”, the attacker added.

Paixao scored in the final of the Dutch Cup against NEC Nijmegen, the only goal of the game.