PSV Eindhoven and Sporting Lisbon have a head start in the chase to land Rangers target Couhaib Driouech in the ongoing transfer window.

The Excelsior winger scored six times and registered as many assists in 26 league appearances in the Dutch top flight last season.

With Excelsior relegated from the Eredivisie at the end of last season, Driouech has been expected to move on from the club this summer.

Rangers are amongst the teams who are considering signing the player in the ongoing transfer window but for the moment, they are not the favourites in the race.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, PSV and Sporting Lisbon have the edge in the chase to land Driouech at this stage of the window.

The two clubs have laid out considerable groundwork in preparation for trying to sign him.

PSV and Sporting Lisbon are the two clubs who are most advanced in negotiations for his signature.

French side Lens are also keen on the winger but are trailing PSV and Sporting Lisbon in the race to sign him.