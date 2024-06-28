Richard Keys has indicated that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is further undermining Erik ten Hag’s authority at Manchester United through the imminent arrival of new coaching staff.

Manchester United are set to finalise the terms of Ten Hag’s new contract in the coming days with the Dutchman expected to sign on the dotted line.

The club spoke with several managers in their end-of-season review before deciding to stick with Ten Hag this summer.

However, Manchester United are pushing to shake up Ten Hag’s backroom staff with the additions of Ruud van Nistelrooy and Rene Hake in the coming days.

Keys believes it is another attempt by Ratcliffe to undermine Ten Hag after making him feel like fourth choice following the club’s managerial search at the end of the season.

With technical director Jason Wilcox dictating the style of play, the veteran broadcaster believes Ten Hag should walk away from the job.

Keys took to X and wrote: “How many more indignities can Ten Hag take?

“First his job was hawked all over Europe and he ended up 4th choice for it – now Sunny Jim wants to appoint staff around him – Rene Hake and Van Nistelrooy.

“Wilcox lays out style of play.

“Where will it end? He should have some class and walk.”

Ten Hag will need a strong start to next season if he has to silence the detractors around Manchester United.