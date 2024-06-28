Sampdoria sporting director Pietro Accardi met Inter Milan officials on Thursday to discuss a potential move for Tottenham Hotspur-tracked defender Giovanni Leoni.

The 17-year-old defender joined Sampdoria on loan from Padova in the last winter transfer window.

Sampdoria have already taken up the option to sign him on a permanent deal and are now ready to cash in on the defender due to interest from several clubs across Europe.

Tottenham have been keeping tabs on the centre-back but Inter are moving hard to try and sign the young defender.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Accardi was at Inter headquarters on Thursday to discuss a deal for Leoni.

The Nerazzurri are trying to take the lead in the race to sign the 17-year-old centre-back this summer.

Napoli are also pushing hard to try and beat the competition to the signature of the young defender in the ongoing transfer window.

Sampdoria are keen to sell the centre-back but would prefer to have him back on loan for one more season.