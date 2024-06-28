Serie A outfit Fiorentina are prepared to give goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha an escape route out of Brentford in the ongoing transfer window.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper made just two Premier League appearances at Brentford last season.

Mark Flekken was the clear first-choice goalkeeper at Brentford with Strakosha playing as his understudy throughout the campaign.

He still has two years left on his contract but he could be given a way out of Brentford in the ongoing summer transfer window.

According to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com), Fiorentina are interested in getting their hands on the goalkeeper this summer.

The Serie A side are set to move Oliver Christensen on in the ongoing window as part of their plans.

Strakosha is the player they are looking at as a potential replacement and are weighing up trying to sign him at this stage.

He has major experience playing in Italy where he made more than 200 appearances for Serie A giants Lazio.