Southampton have contacted Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce with an offer to take Bright Osayi-Samuel to St Mary’s this summer.

Saints are preparing for life back in the top flight and boss Russell Martin is making moves in the transfer market.

Left-back Charlie Taylor is expected to move to Southampton on a free transfer from Burnley and now Martin is looking to Turkey for another defender.

Fenerbahce’s Osayi-Samuel is the man that Southampton want and, according to Turkish outlet AS Marca, they have now made a bid.

The Premier League club have offered £6.5m to Fenerbahce for the right-back.

They will have to now wait to see whether their offer is acceptable and the final decision over selling Osayi-Samuel is likely to come down to Mourinho.

The defender made 23 appearances in the Turkish Super Lig for Fenerbahce last season.

Osayi-Samuel has now entered the final 12 months of his contract at the Yellow Canaries and the club could feel this summer is the right time to cash in.