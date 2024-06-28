Southampton are poised to add Burnley defender Charlie Taylor to their squad on a free transfer, according to the Daily Mirror.

Taylor is out of contract at Turf Moor at the end of this month and has been offered a fresh deal by Burnley to continue.

The left-back however has had other offers and has been tempted by a proposal from Premier League new boys Southampton.

Saints, looking to strengthen ahead of being back in the top flight, have offered Taylor a two-year deal.

The left-back is set to sign it and join the south coast club on a free transfer when his Burnley contract expires.

Taylor, 30, made 28 appearances in the Premier League for Burnley over the course of last season.

He picked up nine bookings in the process as Burnley were relegated out of the top flight.

Taylor though will be staying in the Premier League with Southampton and will look to impress Russell Martin over the course of pre-season to book a spot in the Saints’ side for their league opener against Newcastle United.