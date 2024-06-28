Tottenham Hotspur technical director Johan Lange has been driving the club’s interest in signing midfielder Jacob Ramsey from Aston Villa, according to football.london.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is keen to refresh his midfield options this summer and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Giovani Lo Celso could both go, while Tanguy Ndombele has been released.

Villa talent Ramsey is firmly on Tottenham’s radar, even though it could take an offer of up to £50m to take him from Unai Emery’s side.

It is suggested that Aston Villa could do business for the right price and the process is being driven by Lange.

Spurs’ technical director is a huge admirer of 23-year-old Ramsey and is driving Tottenham’s interest in signing him.

Postecoglou is also on board and believes that the Aston Villa midfielder would fit into his plans in north London.

Aston Villa have eased PSR worries before Sunday’s deadline though with their business in the market, which has seen Omari Kellyman head to Chelsea and Tim Iroegbunam join Everton.

Douglas Luiz is also set to exit, with a move to Juventus on the cards.

Villa will therefore be in a much strong position to demand a big fee from Tottenham for Ramsey, if they do agree to sell this summer.