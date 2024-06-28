Real Betis are prepared to offer a certain figure to get their hands on Leeds United defender Diego Llorente this summer.

Llorente has spent the last 18 months on loan at Roma and the Serie A giants have an option to buy him for a fee of €5m.

However, Roma are trying to negotiate another loan deal with Leeds to keep the Spaniard at the club next season.

Leeds want to sell the Spaniard in the ongoing transfer window and Real Betis are preparing to make a move for him, with Llorente keen to go.

According to Seville-based Spanish daily Estadio Deportivo, the Spanish club are prepared to offer a fee of €4.5m to Leeds to take Llorente.

The figure is less than the option Roma have to sign the defender on a permanent deal, but the deadline to trigger it is looming.

Real Betis are prepared to move soon on the defender and try and get a deal over the line with Leeds in the ongoing window.

Llorente is also appreciative of the interest from Betis and would be open to a move to the Spanish clubs this summer.

It would also see him link up with Leeds team-mate Marc Roca, who is negotiating a permanent move to Betis.