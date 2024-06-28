West Ham United and Southampton do not agree on the valuation of midfielder Flynn Downes, according to the Sun.

Downes was on loan at Southampton last term and played a key role in helping Saints to win promotion to the Premier League.

Russell Martin wants to sign Downes on a permanent basis and talks are taking place between the two clubs.

West Ham want £15m for the midfielder, before add-ons being put in which would relate to Southampton surviving in the Premier League.

Saints are not ready to pay that much for Downes and though Kyle Walker-Peters could go the other way, West Ham are looking at a number of right-backs.

Southampton face needing to improve their proposal if they are to be able to bridge the gap with West Ham for Downes.

Downes made 36 appearances in the Championship for Southampton last season and scored twice.

The midfielder regularly went into the referee’s notebook and found himself on the receiving end of a yellow card no fewer than eleven times.