West Ham United are keeping tabs on Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur target Riccardo Calafiori, according to the Guardian.

Calafiori’s stock has been on the rise since he played a starring role in helping Bologna to qualify for the Champions League last season for the first time in their history, while he is now shining for Italy at Euro 2024.

New Juventus coach Thiago Motta wants to reunite with him in Turin but he is on the wish list of several Premier League clubs this summer as well.

Arsenal and Tottenham are considering making a move for the centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, while Liverpool are keen.

It has been claimed that even West Ham are now monitoring the Italy international this summer.

West Ham’s pursuit of Max Kilman is not going according to plan as Wolves are refusing to budge from their asking price of £45m.

The Hammers are being forced to be careful about their budget as their hopes of selling Lucas Paqueta have ended due to the gambling charges.

They are considering alternative targets and Calafiori is one of the defenders the club are tracking.

The defender is only expected to make a decision over his future at the end of Italy’s European Championship campaign.