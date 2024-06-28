Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has emerged as an option for West Ham in the ongoing transfer window, according to the Guardian.

Wan-Bissaka, 26, has a year left on his contract at Manchester United and the club have received enquiries for him.

Manchester United are open to selling the defender as long as long as they can replace him and several clubs have their eyes on him.

Turkish giants Galatasaray are interested in signing him and Wan-Bissaka has suitors in the Premier League as well.

It has been claimed that new Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui is looking at the Manchester United star as a potential transfer target.

The West Ham boss wants cover at the full-back positions and the club are considering a number of players.

Wan-Bissaka is a player they like and the club are considering making a move for him this summer.

West Ham failed to sign Harry Maguire from Manchester United last summer despite agreeing on a fee for him.

It remains to be seen whether Wan-Bissaka would be open to a move to the London Stadium this time around.