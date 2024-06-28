West Ham United are unlikely to pursue their interest in Lille forward Jonathan David, who has also been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, according to the Guardian.

David has been tipped to leave Lille this summer due to interest from a plethora of clubs in the Premier League.

Tottenham are one of the Premier League side’s credited with keen interest, with Ange Postecoglou keen on adding more depth to his attacking options in the ongoing transfer window.

Manchester United have also been linked with a move for him, but West Ham have shown concrete interest in the Canadian forward.

However, it has been claimed that Hammers are unlikely to follow up their interest with an offer this summer.

Julen Lopetegui wants to bring in a striker to his squad and David has been tracked by the West Ham recruitment team.

But the Hammers are unlikely to pursue his signature and will consider other targets in the market.

West Ham are being judicious with their budget as the option of selling Lucas Paqueta for a big fee this summer is no longer there due to the gambling charges against him.