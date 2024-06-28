Wolves will put Jorgen Strand Larsen through a medical on Monday as they close in on signing him from Celta Vigo on a initial loan, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Gary O’Neil wants to boost his attacking options and the club have settled on Norwegian Strand Larsen as a good fit.

They have now successfully thrashed out an agreement with La Liga outfit Celta Vigo and it will see the striker come in initially on loan.

Wolves will pay a loan fee of €3m for Strand Larsen, with the deal containing a €27m option to sign him permanently, which will be triggered by the number of appearances he makes.

The Molineux side would be able to put the purchase sum of €27m into next year’s accounts.

Strand Larsen will now be put through his medical paces on Monday.

The 24-year-old was a regular goalscorer in La Liga for Celta Vigo last season and the longest number of league games he went without scoring in the campaign was four.

Strand Larsen is a senior Norway international and has won 14 caps for his country so far.