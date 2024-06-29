The agent of West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur target Youssef En-Nesyri was recently at Inter’s headquarters, where he spoke to the Italian side about his clients.

Striker En-Nesyri has a year left on his contract at Sevilla and the Spanish club are keen to sell him this summer.

The Moroccan has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in the ongoing transfer window.

West Ham and Tottenham are amongst the clubs who are interested in getting their hands on the attacker this summer.

However, they could yet face competition from Inter as, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the forward’s agent recently met Serie A giants Inter

He was at Inter headquarters in order to see whether any of his clients could suit the needs of coach Simone Inzaghi.

It remains to be seen whether Inter are considering getting their hands on the attacker this summer.

The striker scored 20 times in 41 appearances in all competitions for Sevilla last season.

The Spanish club are planning to sell him to raise funds needed to reinforce their squad in the ongoing transfer window.