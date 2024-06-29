Premier League club Brentford are amongst a clutch of sides looking closely at Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Leeds’ failure to win promotion means they could come under siege for a number of their top stars this summer.

Willy Gnonto, Georginio Summerville and Crysencio Summerville have all been mooted as possible departures, but Leeds want to keep hold of top talent Gray.

There is a determination not to lose Gray, but Leeds are expected to be tested with substantial proposals from Premier League sides.

And Brentford are amongst the Premier League teams who are showing an interest in signing Gray.

The Bees have taken a look at the promising midfielder, who can also operate as a right-back.

Whether they progress their interest to the stage of a formal bid is open to question, but they are yet another Premier League club keen on Gray.

Gray though, who also has interest from Borussia Dortmund, is not in a rush to leave.