Brighton & Hove Albion have put in a £30m bid to take Everton target Yankuba Minteh from Newcastle United, according to the Sun.

Newcastle want to raise cash to make sure they meet PSR rules and Minteh is a player they would like to offload.

The winger recently turned down a move to French side Lyon after a possible switch to Everton collapsed.

Minteh would have been happy to join Everton and the Toffees do remain keen on the speedy wide-man.

Now though Brighton have made a firm move and have offered Newcastle a fee of £30m for Minteh.

The winger is keen to prove himself in the Premier League and a move to Brighton would hand him that opportunity.

It would also hugely work for Newcastle and boost their PSR position, though it is unclear if no more sales would be needed afterwards.

Sunday is the final day for Premier League clubs to do deals which then reflect on their accounts for the current PSR year and the clock is ticking for Newcastle to get Minteh out of the door.