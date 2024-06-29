Newcastle United have now accepted an offer of £33m from Brighton for the signature of Everton target Yankuba Minteh, according to Sky Sports News.

The Magpies have been working on offloading Minteh to meet their PSR worries and comply with the rules by Monday.

Everton have shown interest in Minteh, along with Nottingham Forest, but it is to the south coast that the winger is going.

Brighton have offered Newcastle a fee of £33m for the winger, who spent last season on loan at Feyenoord, and it has been accepted.

The money is expected to solve Newcastle’s PSR issue if the deal does happen.

Minteh, who recently turned down a proposed move to French side Lyon, is happy with Brighton as a destination.

He is not expected to have trouble agreeing personal terms with the Seagulls, but Newcastle will be hoping there are no last minute hiccups.

If Minteh’s proposed move to Brighton does not happen then Newcastle will again be struggling to meet the Premier League’s PSR financial rules.