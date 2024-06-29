Brentford want to wrap up the capture of Archie Gray from Leeds United quickly amid Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea still being keen, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Gray, 18, is considered to be the crown jewel of the Leeds side by many due to his association with the club and huge potential.

Leeds have been expected to sell players this summer after failing to go back up to the Premier League, but parting with Gray is something which could cause anger amongst some fans.

The Whites have now agreed to sell Gray to Brentford in a deal worth between £35m and £40m, and the Bees are moving quickly.

Brentford have terms agreed with Gray and will put him through a medical tonight.

Both Chelsea and Tottenham remain keen on Gray and the Bees are wary of having their swoop for the Leeds man hijacked.

Even if a hijack attempt is made though, it seems certain that Gray will leave Leeds at the young age of just 18.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke played Gray at both right-back and in midfield throughout the course of last season and the youngster hugely impressed.