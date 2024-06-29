Four Premier League teams have officially contacted the agent of Fenerbahce full-back Ferdi Kadioglu, who has been linked with Arsenal and West Ham United this summer.

Kadioglu is hot property in this summer’s transfer window and Jose Mourinho could find it difficult to keep hold of the 24-year-old.

Arsenal are long time suitors of the full-back and have been tipped to make a move for him this summer, while West Ham are also keen.

Now matters could be about to be stepped up a notch as, according to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, four Premier League sides have officially made contact with his agent.

The Turkey international is firmly in demand in the Premier League this summer.

He played in all three of Turkey’s Euro 2024 group stage games and is still in action at the tournament, with a last 16 meeting with Austria on the agenda.

When Kadioglu returns from international duty then he will have to turn his attention to his club future.

Playing in the Premier League is expected to be a major draw for the defender, but it is unclear which clubs comprise the four that have now officially reported to his agent.